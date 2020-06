MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - A tax cut for IT companies in Russia, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, would not have a revolutionary benefit on internet giant Yandex, Chief Financial Officer Greg Abovsky said on Wednesday.

Putin on Tuesday proposed cutting tax on IT companies’ profit to 3% from 20%, alongside an income tax increase for wealthy Russians, sending Yandex shares up more than 3%. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )