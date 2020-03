MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that the country’s systematically important banks could temporarily deviate from its capital requirements amid high volatility on global markets due to coronavirus outbreaks worldwide.

The bank added that it was temporarily softening some other banking sector regulations as well. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova)