MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it will hold an online press conference on Friday following a board meeting where it is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at 6%.

The bank does not hold a press conference after every rate decision, but said it needed to explain its position regarding the impact of coronavirus on monetary policy. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)