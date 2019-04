MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees a possible internal risk posed by debts held by certain companies and it is working on measures to control such debts, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Tuesday.

The situation in the Russian economy is close to balanced and there are no significant inflationary risks, but there are problems with the investment client, Yudaeva said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)