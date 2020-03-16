Russian central bank closely watching other regulators' moves amid coronavirus shocks - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is closely following actions taken by other financial regulators around the world designed to try to limit economic shocks caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Kremlin said on Monday,

“We’re closely observing how the global economic situation is unfolding and measures taken by different countries, including the United States,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Our regulator is also closely following this.” (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova/Andrew Osborn)