UK will freeze Russian state assets posing threat to UK nationals, says minister

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain will freeze any Russian state assets wherever the government has evidence they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents, a minister at the foreign office, Wendy Morton, said on Wednesday.

Morton added that Britain remained concerned about the impact that Nord Stream 2 would have on European energy security, particular on Ukraine, adding it was a matter for Germany. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)