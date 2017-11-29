UPDATE 1-Russian Standard Ltd defaults on Eurobond secured by bank stake

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian Standard Ltd, a company linked to Rustam Tariko who owns Russian Standard Bank, has defaulted on a Eurobond due on Oct. 27, 2022, the Russian National Settlement Depository said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company failed to pay a coupon on Oct 27, it said.

“Detailed information regarding this corporate action event will be provided to holders who have balances of these securities on their safekeeping accounts with NSD,” the depository said.

The Eurobond was secured by a 49 percent stake in Russian Standard Bank. It was issued on Oct 27, 2015, and there is $451 million outstanding, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Russia’s banking sector is under scrutiny after the central bank was forced to rescue B&N Bank and Otkritie, two of the country’s biggest private lenders, in recent months.

Russian Standard Bank is owned by Tariko, a vodka-to-banking tycoon.

It is Russia’s 28th largest bank by assets, according to the Interfax data.

The bank declined to comment. Russian Standard Ltd could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jason Neely)