Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian media company RBK:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 1.06 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 1.63 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE OF RUB 2.49 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.68 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA RUB 202 MILLION VERSUS RUB 382 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2NFw78x

