July 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusagro:

* ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST SHIPMENT OF SOYBEANS TO CHINA

* SAYS THAT IT SHIPPED ITS FIRST BULK VESSEL OF SOYBEANS FROM VLADIVOSTOK TO THE PORT OF NANTONG, CHINA FOR COFCO TRADING LTD

* SAYS IT INTENDS TO FURTHER DEVELOP TRADE RELATIONSHIPS WITH CHINA AND INCREASE EXPORT OF ITS AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS Source text: bit.ly/2xNU2JV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)