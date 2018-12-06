Russia's Sberbank buys 10.2 pct in Uralkali

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said its investment unit bought 10.18 percent of voting shares in Russian potash producer Uralkali;

* Sberbank bought shares from Uralkali’s shareholder Dmitri Lobyak, Interfax news agency reported, citing Sberbank;

* Sberbank did not disclose the price of the deal;

* Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov sold his 20 percent stake in Uralkali, one of the world’s largest producers of crop nutrient potash, to Lobyak in 2016. Further company coverage:, (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)