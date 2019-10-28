Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 28, 2019 / 4:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Ruyi says Jining City Urban Construction invests $495 mln to become No.2 shareholder

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese clothing company Shandong Ruyi Technology Group said on Monday that Jining City Urban Construction Investment became its second-largest shareholder with a 3.5 billion yuan ($495.85 million) investment.

Jining City Urban Construction bought a 26% stake in the luxury clothing brand, which owns brands like Japan’s Renown to Hong Kong-based Trinity Group and France’s SMCP .

“Amidst current macroeconomic conditions, the cooperation between state-owned enterprises and privately-owned companies is becoming increasingly important to the market,” said Yafu QIU, chairman of Ruyi Group and its controlling shareholder. ($1 = 7.0586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

