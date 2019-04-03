India's Rail Vikas Nigam IPO fully subscribed

April 3 (Reuters) - India's state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) to raise 4.82 billion rupees ($70.45 million) was fully subscribed at the end of the book-running process, stock exchange data here showed on Wednesday.

Investors bid for about 458 million shares in the company, which undertakes railway projects, or 1.8 times the 253.5 million shares on offer, as of 1230 GMT.

The share sale comes amid IPOs by state-run firms such as e-auctioning company MSTC Ltd, which extended the sale by three days and cut the lower end of the price band to attract more investors.

The appetite for Indian equities has picked up days before a national election, amid renewed hopes of a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even though investors continued to maintain a cautious stance.

The IPO is through a share sale by the India government within a price band of 17 to 19 rupees apiece.