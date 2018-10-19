FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of Kigali prices its cash call at 270 francs per share

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali has priced its rights issue at 270 francs per share, seeking to raise 60 billion francs ($67.81 million), it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Friday.

The lender, which is Rwanda’s biggest by assets, is offering one new share for every three held, issuing a total of 222.22 million shares, which will be listed domestically and on the Nairobi bourse, it said. (Reporting by Clement Uwingiriyimana, writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

