Bank of Kigali prices its cash call at 270 francs per share

KIGALI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali has priced its rights issue at 270 francs per share, seeking to raise 60 billion francs ($67.81 million), it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Friday.

The lender, which is Rwanda’s biggest by assets, is offering one new share for every three held, issuing a total of 222.22 million shares, which will be listed domestically and on the Nairobi bourse, it said. (Reporting by Clement Uwingiriyimana, writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)