May 29, 2018 / 9:36 AM / a few seconds ago

Bank of Kigali's first-quarter pretax profit up 22.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, May 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali said on Tuesday its first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 22.7 percent to 9.7 billion francs ($11.15 million), supported by growth in loans it disbursed.

The bank - the country’s largest by assets - said the net loans and advances grew by 12.1 percent to 477.4 billion francs.

Its total assets rose 14 percent to 755.2 billion francs.

The company announced earlier this month that it planned to cross list to Nairobi bourse. ($1 = 869.8320 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Aaron Maasho)

