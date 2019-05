NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali, Rwanda’s biggest lender by assets, is in talks to buy local insurance company Sonarwa, the bank’s chief financial officer said.

“We are still talking to Sonarwa. We will know for sure this year but we have not yet concluded. We have expressed interest for a while,” Nathalie Mpaka, told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George Obulutsa)