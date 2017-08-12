FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Rwandan brewer Bralirwa first-half pre-tax profit up 213 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 12, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in a day

Rwandan brewer Bralirwa first-half pre-tax profit up 213 pct

2 Min Read

KIGALI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rwandan brewer Bralirwa 's first-half pre-tax profit more than tripled from last year, helped by prudent cost management, it said.

Profits at the brewer, controlled by Heineken, the world's second-largest beer maker, surged to 2.91 billion Rwandan francs ($3.53 million), from 929 million francs in the first half of 2016.

The firm said in a statement it had faced "a challenging operating environment" in the first half, but had managed to minimise the impact on earnings "through price ... management, as well as a strong cost focus."

Bralirwa, Rwanda's oldest brewery, was started in 1957 and is known for beers like Primus and Amstel, as well as a range of sodas produced under licence from The Coca-Cola company.

The firm said it expected some difficulty in the second half from "cost pressures and constrained consumer spending" and that this would likely depress earnings.

Earnings per share jumped to 2.03 francs for the period from 0.58 francs a year earlier. ($1 = 824.9700 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.