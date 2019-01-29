Rwanda cabinet extends central bank governor's term by six years

KIGALI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s cabinet has approved an extension of six years to the term of the country’s central bank governor.

A statement from the prime minister’s office late on Monday said that John Rwangobwa’s term had been extended. He was appointed as governor in 2013.

Rwangobwa, who worked with the Rwanda Revenue Authority before joining the ministry of finance, is a trained accountant who has been credited with helping to maintain stability in the economy during his first term. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Maggie Fick)