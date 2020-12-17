UPDATE 1-Rwanda's economy to slightly contract this year, rebound in 2021 - IMF

(Adds details)

KIGALI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s economy, thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract 0.2% this year but will recover next year to grow 5.7%, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said a recovery was underway but that spending to contain the effects of COVID-19 would raise public debt.

“As a result, fiscal deficit is expected at 8.5 percent of GDP in FY2020/21, with public debt projected at 67 percent of GDP at end-2020,” it said.

The east African nation’s economy grew 9.4% last year but has been hurt by COVID-19 as the country adopted stringent measures.

Its economy contracted by 3.6% in the third quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Rwanda has registered a total of 6,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 57 deaths.