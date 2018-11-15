MTN Rwanda close to finalising a 50 bln franc syndicated loan

KIGALI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - MTN Rwanda, the biggest telecoms operator in the East African nation, is close to sealing a deal for a 50 billion franc ($56.29 million) syndicated loan to be used to modernise its network, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Diatile Lily Zondo told Reuters that the company had no plans for an initial public offering, disputing a report by news agency Bloomberg earlier in the week. ($1 = 888.1812 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Adrian Croft)