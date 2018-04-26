FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sale of Innogy's Czech grid unit not a threat to E.ON/RWE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, April 26 (Reuters) - A possible sale of Innogy’s Czech networks business would not threaten an agreed deal between RWE and E.ON to break up the German energy group, RWE’s Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told shareholders on Thursday.

RWE, which owns 76.8 percent in Innogy after an equity carve out in 2016, last month agreed with E.ON to break up the unit and divide the assets between the two companies in a major reshuffle of Germany’s energy sector.

Last week, sources told Reuters that Australia’s Macquarie was interested in some of Innogy’s assets, including the stake it does not own yet in Innogy’s Czech gas networks unit. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.