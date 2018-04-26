FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

RWE boss says Innogy break up deal best option for group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, April 26 (Reuters) - Breaking up its Innogy unit is the best strategic option for parent RWE , the German utility’s chief executive told shareholders on Thursday in a bid to win their support for the landmark transaction with rival E.ON.

RWE and E.ON last month unveiled plans to break up and divide the assets of renewables, networks and retail unit Innogy, in which RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake following an equity carve-out in 2016.

“Divesting the whole package is the best option for RWE,” RWE CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said at the group’s annual general meeting. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.