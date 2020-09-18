RWE names new CFO, adds board seat

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, on Friday named Michael Mueller, currently finance chief of the utility’s trading arm, as new CFO from July 1, 2021.

Mueller, 49, will succeed current CFO Markus Krebber, who is to take over as chief executive from Rolf Martin Schmitz on a five-year contract.

Mueller will join RWE’s management board on Nov. 1, 2020, along with Zvezdana Seeger, who will become chief human resources officer.

This will help “position RWE as a global leader in renewable energy with the declared goal of being carbon neutral by 2040”, RWE supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)