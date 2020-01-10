Bonds News
January 10, 2020 / 11:22 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

German ministry doesn't confirm or deny RWE lignite compensation

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Ministry would not confirm on Friday that utility RWE could expect some 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in compensation over government orders to turn off lignite power stations with a capacity of 2.5 gigawatts by the end of 2022.

Government and industry sources earlier said the utility could expect around 2 billion euros in compensation.

“The figures can’t be confirmed or denied,” an Economy Ministry spokeswoman told a regular news conference in Berlin. “I can say that the talks with the lignite plant operators are ongoing.” (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below