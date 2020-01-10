RWE can expect 2 bln euros in lignite compensation - sources

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German utility RWE can expect around 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in compensation over government orders to turn off lignite power stations with a capacity of 2.5 gigawatts by the end of 2022, government and industry sources said on Friday.

RWE declined to comment.

German daily Rheinische Post had earlier reported the possible compensation payment, sending RWE shares to their highest level in more than five years. ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Michelle Martin)