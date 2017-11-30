FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court paves way for Peruvian farmer's suit against RWE
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 30, 2017 / 1:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German court paves way for Peruvian farmer's suit against RWE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A German court said on Thursday it would hear evidence on a climate activist’s suit against energy utility RWE and not terminate proceedings, boosting Peruvian farmer Saúl Lliuya in a test case other environmentalists will watch closely.

Lliuya appealed to the higher regional court in Hamm after a lower court in Germany last year rejected his call for compensation from RWE over its role in causing climate change.

In his appeal he argued that greenhouse gas emissions from RWE plants were partly to blame for melting an Andean glacier that is threatening to cause flooding and damage his house.

The Hamm court said earlier this month that it considered the plaintiff’s claim to be conclusive so far, but it had not yet decided whether to proceed with the case.

RWE has dismissed Lliuya’s complaint as unfounded, saying a single emitter could not be held responsible for global warming. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.