BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German utility RWE warned that a court decision preventing it from starting logging in an ancient forest would weigh on its earnings next year.

The 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of its unit Lignite & Nuclear would take a low three-digit million euro hit, it said, adding that it now expected logging could only start after the end of 2020.