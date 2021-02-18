UPDATE 1-RWE warns of profit hit as Texas winter storm disrupts wind farms

(Adds details, executive quote)

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, on Thursday warned that Arctic temperatures hitting the U.S. state of Texas put some of the group’s local onshore wind farms out of service and forced it to buy electricity at sky-rocketing costs.

As a result, RWE, which is Europe’s third-largest renewables player, said it expected a low-to mid-triple-digit million euro core profit hit at its onshore wind/solar segment in 2021.

RWE said part of its onshore wind fleet in Texas had been partly out of service from Feb. 9 because of icing and grid issues that have dealt a major blow to the United States’ second-largest state.

“Priority number one is to safely resume operations at our production sites,” said Silvia Ortín Rios, Chief Operating Officer, Wind Onshore and Solar Photovoltaics Americas, at RWE’s renewables division.

“I would like to thank all our employees who are working hard to get through this difficult situation for all families in Texas.”

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power while freezing temperatures are expected to last through Saturday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)