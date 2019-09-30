RWE CFO expects decision on Brunsbuettel LNG terminal early next year

ESSEN, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Utility RWE expects a decision on a potential German liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Brunsbuettel to be made no later than early next year, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber told reporters on Monday.

German utilities, gas suppliers and logistics companies are looking at reviving plans for import facilities to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the country, with suppliers such as Qatar and the United States seeking access.

RWE has potentially secured 5 billion cubic metres of import capacity it could use to market the supply if the project went ahead, but would not build or operate the terminal on the mouth of the Kiel canal itself.