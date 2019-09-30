UPDATE 1-RWE expects Brunsbuettel LNG terminal decision by early 2020

(Adds details issued by terminal project company)

ESSEN, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - RWE expects a final investment decision on a potential German liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Brunsbuettel to be made no later than early next year, its chief financial officer Markus Krebber told reporters on Monday.

Separately, the project company for the terminal said it has chosen four prequalified potential partners.

German utilities, gas suppliers and logistics companies are looking at reviving plans for import facilities to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the country, with suppliers such as Qatar and the United States seeking access.

RWE has secured potentially 5 billion cubic metres of import capacity it could use to market the supply if the project went ahead, but would not build or operate the terminal on the mouth of the Kiel canal itself.

The terminal’s project company, German LNG Terminal, said it had completed short-listing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners.

It identified four internationally operating EPCs and encouraged them to proceed in the tender process, it said in a press release.

A related tender would close on Dec. 5 and the EPC contract award was planned before the end of April 2020.

German LNG Terminal is a joint venture of Dutch gas network operator Gasunie, German tank storage provider Oiltanking GmbH, and Dutch storage company Vopak LNG Holding .

The list of EPC companies which German LNG Terminal has narrowed down to are: Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios/Sener, Hyundai Engineering Co./Korea Gas Corp, S.A.S./Sacyr and Tecnicas Reunidas/Heitkamp.

The envisaged project contains a jetty with two berths for LNG carriers ranging from 1,000 up to 265,000 cubic meters (cbm), storage tanks, and vaporisation and distribution facilities for a total capacity up to 8 bcm per annum.

“Serious commercial interest in the LNG terminal project is shown by Heads of Agreements (non-binding drafts), signed by major European and non-European LNG players,” German LNG Terminal said in its statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Vera Eckert; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)