RWE's Amprion stake is strategic, to remain with group - CFO

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - RWE’s 25.1 percent stake in German high-voltage power transmission network Amprion is strategic in nature and will remain part of the group, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber said on Wednesday, squashing speculation the group could divest it.

The remaining 74.9 percent of Amprion are owned by M31 Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co Energie KG, which includes insurers Swiss Life and Talanx as well as MEA Munich Ergo, a unit of reinsurer Munich Re.