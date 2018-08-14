RWE working on agreement for Innogy's Czech grid business - CFO

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - RWE is working on a solution involving all parties with regard to the potential sale of Innogy’s stake in a gas networks joint venture in the Czech Republic, finance chief Markus Krebber told journalists on Tuesday.

With a regulated asset base of 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), Innogy is the largest gas distribution networks operator in the Czech Republic and already shares ownership of that business with Macquarie, which holds just below 50 percent.

Several parties, including Macquarie and Czech investment group KKCG, have expressed interest in the asset. E.ON , seeking to integrate Innogy as part of a comprehensive asset swap, is also keen on the business.

Krebber also said he expected a recovery in achieved power sales prices from current lows from next year onwards. ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert Editing by Maria Sheahan)