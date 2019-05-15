REFILE-RWE beats Q1 forecasts on strong trading performance

(corrects day to Wednesday in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest electricity producer, on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter, boosted by its volatile power trading unit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 70 percent to 510 million euros ($571 million) in the first quarter, beating the 302 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.