Company News
August 13, 2020 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

RWE eyes upper end of outlook range after H1 core profit up 18%

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s biggest electricity producer, on Thursday said it will reach the upper end of its 2020 outlook for both core and operating profit after what it says was a strong first half.

The company, Europe’s No.3 renewables firm, posted an 18% rise in first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, citing capacity market payments in Britain, higher wholesale power prices and stronger winds. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below