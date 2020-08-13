RWE eyes upper end of outlook range after H1 core profit up 18%

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s biggest electricity producer, on Thursday said it will reach the upper end of its 2020 outlook for both core and operating profit after what it says was a strong first half.

The company, Europe’s No.3 renewables firm, posted an 18% rise in first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, citing capacity market payments in Britain, higher wholesale power prices and stronger winds. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)