FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, on Wednesday said core profit rose by a fifth in the first half of 2019, boosted by a stronger-than-expected performance at its energy trading unit.

First-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 20% at 1.37 billion euros ($1.53 billion), the group said in a statement.