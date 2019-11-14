RWE raises 2019 outlook again on UK capacity market payments

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s biggest electricity producer, on Thursday raised its outlook for the second time in three months, citing payments it stands to receive after the British capacity market was reinstated.

The group now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.8-2.1 billion euros ($2.0-2.3 billion), while adjusted net income is seen at 0.9-1.2 billion.

The group previously expected adjusted EBITDA of 1.4-1.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of 0.5-0.8 billion. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)