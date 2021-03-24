RWE to invest $4.1 billion in flagship UK offshore wind park

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - RWE, Europe’s third-largest renewables group, has taken an investment decision on its 3 billion pound ($4.1 billion) Sofia offshore wind farm project, it said on Wednesday.

The 1.4 gigawatt project, to be located 195 kilometres from Britain’s North East coast, represents RWE’s largest offshore farm and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Successfully developing a project of this size once again demonstrates our expertise and positive track-record for delivering cost effective, innovative offshore wind energy around the globe,” said Sven Utermoehlen, Chief Operating Officer Wind Offshore Global, RWE Renewables.

Siemens Gamesa, the world’s largest maker of offshore wind turbines, will supply 100 of its 14 megawatt turbines for the project, RWE said. ($1 = 0.7290 pounds) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)