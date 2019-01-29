Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' -O'Leary

VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair could acquire one or two smaller airlines like its separately branded Polish and Austrian units in the coming years, but “nothing big”, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Tuesday.

“You’ll see in the next couple of years, I’d like to see Ryanair evolve as kind of a group of different airlines. We will have Ryanair based out of Ireland, you’ll have Laudamotion based out of Austria, you’ll have Ryanair Sun ... in Poland,” he told a news conference.

“That will I think allow us in the next number of years to maybe add one or two other airlines. Now, nothing big but if there were some small-scale opportunities that popped up like the Laudamotion opportunity then we could do it,” he said, adding that they would have to bring new bases in Europe. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)