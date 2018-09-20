FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 20, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shareholder ASI wants "clear progress" on succession of Ryanair chairman

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), a shareholder in Ryanair, said on Thursday it expected “clear progress” on the succession of Ryanair Chairman David Bonderman and Senior Independent Director Kyran Mclaughlin by this time next year.

“The length of time both have been on the board suggests a lack of focus on board succession planning,” ASI said. “Excessive tenure also calls into question an individual’s independence and objectivity and our engagement on governance matters suggests that the board is not listening carefully enough to shareholders’ views.”

ASI, one of Britain’s biggest fund managers, currently has a stake of around 0.9 pct in Ryanair. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.