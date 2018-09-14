UK public pension group calls for 'oppose' votes at Ryanair AGM

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) on Friday said it had recommended members vote against Ryanair’s financial report and accounts at its annual general meeting next week, as well as the re-election of the chairman.

The group, whose members schemes run around 230 billion pounds ($301.21 billion) on behalf of teachers, cleaning staff and other public workers, said its recommendations reflected “significant concerns” about Ryanair’s treatment of workers. ($1 = 0.7636 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)