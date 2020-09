DUBLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair shareholders on Thursday approved a 458,000 euro ($540,028) bonus for Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary despite a call from an influential investor advisory firm to reject it.

Shareholders approved the company’s remuneration report, which included the award, with 65.8% in favour, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Jan Harvey)