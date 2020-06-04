Ryanair Austrian unit reaches deal avoiding shutdown, business group says

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s Lauda airline has reached a new collective wage agreement with the trade union to ensure that its Vienna base will not shut down, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Lauda said on Friday it was shutting down its Vienna base after failing to reach an agreement with the union on pay. The move would have involved the loss of around 370 Lauda jobs.

“After long and difficult negotiations and repeated attempts by the WKO to bring about a compromise, a solution for a collective wage agreement was achieved on Wednesday night,” the Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses negotiating with unions, said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kim Coghill)