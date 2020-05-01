Ryanair in advanced talks over possible new Boeing order

DUBLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair is in advanced talks about a potential new plane order with Boeing, but possible price cuts or cancellations of its existing 737 MAX order are also part of the discussions, chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Friday.

Ryanair, which has 210 737 MAX jets on order, has given Boeing a deadline of May 18-19 to secure a “comprehensive new agreement,” O’Leary told Reuters in an interview.

O’Leary said he believed the grounded MAX will be back flying by July or August and said he expected Ryanair to take its first deliveries of the plane by next summer but that it was unclear if it would receive 10 or 30 of the jets by that point.