Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc on Thursday received an approval from the British aviation regulator that will allow the European low-cost airline to operate within the U.K. and to non-EU routes post-Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and the departure agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May has negotiated with Brussels hangs in the balance ahead of a parliamentary vote this month. (bit.ly/2RtjtvD) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)