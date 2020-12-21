Ryanair cancels 12 UK routes over CAA 'policy shift'

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair cancelled 12 international and domestic United Kingdom routes on Monday due to what it called a sudden change of Brexit-related policy by the UK Civil Aviation Authority that made the operation of the routes impossible.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said its UK arm had agreed Brexit contingency arrangements with the CAA two years ago but that the authority had introduced new regulatory barriers on Sunday, 10 days before Britain’s Brexit transition period ends.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel 12 UK domestic and international (Morocco and Ukraine) routes from London, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Belfast and Derry, because of the CAA’s unexpected policy shift late last night,” Ryanair said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)