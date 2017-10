DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair is preparing for up to 20 million euros in compensation claims after cancelling thousands of flights due to a shortage of staff, a spokeswoman for the Irish budget airline said on Monday.

Ryanair admitted on Monday it had messed up after it disrupted plans of hundreds of thousands of travellers by cancelling flights to cope with pilot shortages and improve its punctuality record. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Alistair Smout and Edmund Blair)