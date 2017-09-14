FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EU court says Ryanair cannot impose Irish law on foreign crew
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 14, 2017 / 7:53 AM / in a month

CORRECTED-EU court says Ryanair cannot impose Irish law on foreign crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes words “choose to” in first paragraph, making clear decision on jurisdiction remains a matter for courts)

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair cabin crew can be subject to the employment law of the country they are based in, not that of the airline, the European Union top court ruled on Thursday, dealing the low-cost airline a setback.

The Irish airline had claimed that its Belgium-based cabin crew should be subject to Irish employment law but staff in Belgium had taken a dispute to a Belgian court in the hope that Belgian law would be more favourable to their case.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Alastair Macdonald and Jon Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.