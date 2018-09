DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ryanair will re-open a base in Marseille and has four others in France under consideration, its chief marketing officer said on Thursday.

The company has not had a base in France since it closed its Marseille base in early 2011. It brings the Irish airline’s total number of bases to 87.

“Marseille is confirmed and there are four other options we are looking at,” Kenny Jacobs told reporters on a conference call.