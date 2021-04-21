RPT-Ryanair to scale back fuel hedging policy

(Repeats with no change to text)

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair plans to curtail its fuel hedging policy after suffering a loss of nearly 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) last year due to fuel hedges that were not needed due to COVID-19 groundings, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday.

“A defective hedge last year cost nearly 900 million euro so I will never hedge 90% of my current monthly requirements ever again,” O’Leary told the Financial Times in an interview streamed online.