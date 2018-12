Dec 4 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it had reached a framework agreement with German pilot union VC on wages and benefits.

The 4-year deal includes agreements on pay, pension, pilot allowances and annual leave and will be fleshed out in detailed documents to be signed by the end of February, Europe’s biggest low cost airline said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)