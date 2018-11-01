Ryanair says no need to appeal Dutch court ruling

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair will not appeal a Dutch court ruling blocking the closure next week of the airline’s base in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, saying the legal decision would not change its plans to shut the base down.

The airline initially said it had instructed its lawyers to appeal the ruling handed down earlier on Thursday but a spokesman later said that, having read the court judgment in full, it would not appeal.

“All pilots and cabin crew have already been offered base transfers, which protects their seniority and earnings, but if any crew members wish to choose redundancies over base transfers then we will respect that choice,” the airline said in a statement, adding that the ruling would not have an impact on Ryanair’s decision to close the base.